SIMPLIHŌM EXPANDS FOOTPRINT LANDING IN SOUTH FLORIDA. BRINGING IN FORMER RE/MAX TEAM, CHRIS IGOE & BETH MCKEONE

simpliHOM South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle TN real estate brokerage simpliHŌM grows quickly as they take over former RE/MAX team Igoe Home Group led by Chris Igoe and land their first stake in the sunshine state’s real estate industry.

Igoe and his team will offer the same great services but they will operate under new branding as simpliHŌM South Florida. This allows simpliHŌM to bring convenience to new markets by utilizing their tech-forward practices in several middle TN locations, Alabama, Georgia and now south Florida.

Asked about the decision to collaborate with Igoe and his team the founder and CEO of simpliHŌM, Sean Miku, said, “Creating a lifestyle brand within an industry that has done anything but slow down in 2020 is more important now than ever before—agents joining simpliHŌM now understand what it means to live a life they’ve only previously ever dreamed of. simpliHŌM is committed to pushing the boundaries that will not only enhance the real estate process for agents and clients but create some of the greatest REALationships for a lifetime. Chris and his team have consistently served Florida with the same values and motivation that simpliHŌM strives for daily.”

simpliHŌM has continued its expansion and development by empowering agents with technologically advanced software and tools, practical training, and complete transaction management services. These tools allow the company to alleviate stress from all parties involved from contract to close.

The innovative brokerage aims to transform the real estate industry by finding progressive ways to leverage technology to simplify transactions and improve the realtor and client experience. Established in 2018, simpliHŌM has since been dedicated to providing realtors and clients with unmatched service and top-of-the-line guidance, tools, and full transaction management services. With growth that has jumped over 1000% in the last 12 months, simpliHŌM is only getting started.

simpliHŌM’s advancement is a direct result of the company’s commitment to the simpliHŌM belief statement: Making Real Estate Simple.

