TBI Agents Investigating Memphis Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3:00 at a Mapco in the 2400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, where officers from the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest a fugitive murder suspect after finding a vehicle believed to be connected to him.

When the officers tried to surround the vehicle with theirs, the driver – later identified as a young man who was not the fugitive – reportedly tried to flee by backing up and ramming nearby vehicles several times, including those belonging to officers and at least one civilian. A marshal then fired his service weapon at the man, striking him, after which the man ran from the vehicle, across the street, where officers arrested him. Agents have since learned the vehicle had been recently reported as stolen. The man who was shot was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI Agents continue to gather relevant information, evidence, and interviews and will submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General, throughout the process, for her further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Any additional updates on this incident will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.