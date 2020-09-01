Crutchfield Named Live From The Playroom Host
Charlotte saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield has performed with numerous legendary artists, including Prince, Bette Midler and more.
Charlotte’s Adrian Crutchfield has been named emcee to Live From The Playroom, the award-winning live stream production from The Playroom Recording Studio.
While the music community goes with the flow, this is a win-win for me. We have a lot to be proud of in our community, and what better time than now to bring people together with music.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte’s own Adrian Crutchfield, a celebrated jazz saxophonist, is adding ‘host’ to his ever-growing resume. The international touring star has been named emcee to Live From The Playroom, the award-winning live stream production from The Queen City’s oldest music production facility, The Playroom Recording Studio.
— Adrian Crutchfield
Known for his neo-soul sound and alchemy-level talents, Crutchfield performed on icon Prince’s last three albums. In addition to working with Prince’s backing band, the New Power Generation, Crutchfield’s robust touring schedule in recent years has included performances with Lionel Ritchie, Bette Midler and Cee Lo Green. His 2017 album Leap cemented Crutchfield’s footprints into a searing, genre-bending sound.
Live From The Playroom Producer Eddie Z is well aware of Crutchfield’s caliber of talent and knows audiences will be impressed by Crutchfield’s ease as host, too. The live stream show is not just a video of a recording studio – it’s a transportive night club experience. Eddie Z and his team have gone to great lengths to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, as well as incorporating four high-definition cameras and the pinnacle of audio quality.
"I'm super excited to add Adrian to the Live From The Playroom team,” Eddie Z said. “We think he's going to be a great conduit between viewers and the band. He’ll be a great asset to the tone and vibe of our new streaming performances."
Crutchfield feels at home while recording at The Playroom, and this opportunity has been developed to amplify his talents.
“I've been coming to The Playroom for almost 20 years,” Crutchfield said. “Eddie Z and his team have become secret weapons in the streaming industry. While I’m off the road, and while the music community goes with the flow, this is a win-win for me. We have a lot to be proud of in our community, and what better time than now to bring people together with music.”
Melissa Kucirek
Moxie Publicity
+1 402-677-0930
email us here