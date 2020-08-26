US-2/US-41 lane closures in Escanaba delayed

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

August 25, 2020 -- Lane closures on US-2/US-41 are now planned in the city of Escanaba Aug. 27-28 for utility work. The work was delayed because of expected rain Wednesday.

Crews working under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing water service maintenance Thursday and Friday, requiring the closures. The outside lane of westbound US-2/US-41 between the Lincoln Road and 26th Street intersections will be closed for work at three locations.

These closures will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. All closures are expected to be lifted and traffic flow returned to normal by noon Friday, Aug. 28, at the latest.