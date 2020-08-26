Peter Gray Joins CFOs 2GO to Build COOs 2GO

CFOs 2GO Continues to Add to its Multi-function C-Suite Advisory and Recruitment Services

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFOs 2GO continues the build its 2GO Advisory Group with the addition of COO advisory services to meet burgeoning client needs, along with its CIOs 2GO, CROs 2GO and CHROs 2GO service offerings. A leading provider of executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct hire part- and full-time positions, CFOs 2GO is pleased to welcome Peter Gray to lead COOs 2GO.

With the addition of COOs 2GO, CFOs 2GO and its expanding 2GO Advisory Group is better positioned to help business executives to develop and grow their businesses by offering experts to design and execute customized solutions in finance and accounting, technology, revenue and product management, human resources and organization development and now, operations and administration. As in the other functional service offerings, Peter and his team use consulting and recruitment platforms to customize and implement innovative and surefire methods and strategies for operational and administrative performance.

“We are excited to have Peter here to help us broaden our capability to contribute to our clients’ success. With the current marketplace uncertainty that companies are confronting, companies will be experiencing top-line revenue volatility. We aim to provide expert leadership across functions to formulate flexible and coherent solutions that expand and enhance the internal company resources. Whether it is a start-up or a mid-market company, Peter brings years of relevant operational management experience and acumen to our clients who seek guidance to solve even the most challenging business issues. Peter is an ideal partner to guide clients to improve their overall performance as he is both an expert individual performer and a powerful team builder,” notes Robert Weis, CFOs 2GO’s founder and CEO.

Well-trusted for its finance and accounting services for three decades, the business continues to expand to provide a full C-suite of services that CEOs seek, including CFO, COO, CIO, CRO, CHRO, CTO, and Talent Placement across all areas within organizations. There are now 30 partners specializing in 26 practice areas that include specific industries and specialized knowledge. The firm’s recruiting services began in 1987, becoming one of the first hybrid consulting/staffing companies. This unique approach allows professional experienced C-suite executives to be guiding a business’ operations while referring and recommending qualified candidates for permanent positions, all selected with a detailed and long- term knowledge of the business’ culture and business plan. The best possible candidate with career growth potential is always put forward reducing hiring risk and the cost of missed opportunities while dramatically increasing employee retention.

CFOs 2Go is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers executive advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent and in-house support services, such as accounting for small firms. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.

About 2GO Advisory Group

CFOs 2GO and its affiliates provide multi-functional advisory and consulting services, recruiting and executive search. We provide executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct-hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Treasury Management, Corporate Finance, Enterprise Risk Management, Financial Systems & Reporting, SEC Reporting, Financial Modeling and Analysis, Project Management, Succession Planning, Startups, Small Business, Equity Crowd Funding, Turnarounds and Crisis Management, Strategic Planning, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Healthcare & Life Science, Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. The 2Go Advisory Group is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. https://www.2gocompanies.com/