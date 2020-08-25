Motorists advised to stay alert as train derailment cleanup continues along U.S. 30

BOSLER, Wyo. — Motorists on U.S. 30/287 just south of Bosler are encouraged to stay alert and be prepared to slow down as crews work to clean up debris from a train derailment that occurred over the weekend.

Cleanup efforts near mile marker 312 over the next two weeks will likely involve frequent highway crossings by personnel, equipment parking or moving within the highway rights-of-way and equipment frequently entering and exiting the highway, among other activity.

Travelers should put down any distractions and be prepared to slow down through the area. Currently, no lane or road closures are in place.