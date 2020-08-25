Trespass and Resisting Arrest
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Case# 20B502162
Trooper: Sgt. Chris Scrodin
Station: New Haven
Contact: 802-388-4919
Date/Time: 08-25-2020 @ 0712
Location: West River Road Lincoln, Vermont
Violation: Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest
Accused: Kaleb J. Gorton
Age: 28
Residence: Lower Notch Road Bristol, Vermont
Victim: Renee M. Seguin
Age: 26
Residence: West River Road Lincoln, Vermont
Summary: Seguin called 911 to report Gorton was outside her residence banging on her front door and screaming he wanted her to let him inside. Seguin stated she had previously served Gorton with a Notice Against Trespass and wanted him removed from the property. When State Police arrived, Gorton refused to leave the property and resisted arrest. Gorton was taken into custody, transported to the New Haven barracks for processing then to the Addison County Courthouse to be arraigned on the above charges.
