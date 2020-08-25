Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trespass and Resisting Arrest

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

 

Case# 20B502162

Trooper: Sgt. Chris Scrodin

Station: New Haven

Contact: 802-388-4919

 

Date/Time: 08-25-2020 @ 0712

Location: West River Road Lincoln, Vermont

Violation: Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest

 

Accused: Kaleb J. Gorton

Age: 28

Residence: Lower Notch Road Bristol, Vermont

 

Victim: Renee M. Seguin

Age: 26

Residence: West River Road Lincoln, Vermont

 

Summary:  Seguin called 911 to report Gorton was outside her residence banging on her front door and screaming he wanted her to let him inside.  Seguin stated she had previously served Gorton with a Notice Against Trespass and wanted him removed from the property.  When State Police arrived, Gorton refused to leave the property and resisted arrest.  Gorton was taken into custody, transported to the New Haven barracks for processing then to the Addison County Courthouse to be arraigned on the above charges.

 

Sgt. Chris Scrodin

Vermont State Police

New Haven

802-388-4919

 

