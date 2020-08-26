Original portraits of top supermodels star in Aug. 29 online auction benefiting Gates Philanthropy Partners
Judy Konkoly’s artist-signed original paintings feature Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Barbara Palvin & Irina Shayk
It is my hope that these one-of-a-kind paintings can raise much-needed funds and contribute in a meaningful way to support those who have been hit the hardest by the spread of COVID-19.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally admired for their beauty and grace, supermodels rule the catwalks of Paris, New York and Milan, influencing fashion trends across all media. Now six of the world’s favorite supermodels, together with Hungarian-American artist Judy Konkoly, are combining their talent and celebrity to fight a global threat that knows no borders: COVID-19.
— Alessandra Ambrosio
Under the auspices of the non-profit Faces Unite, Konkoly and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio approached Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk – all glamorous stars from the uppermost echelon of the modeling profession – about taking part in an art auction to benefit Gates Philanthropy Partners’ efforts to combat COVID-19. With all six of the models immediately on board, a summer project began that would yield a stunning original Konkoly portrait of each of the women. The one-of-a-kind artworks have been entered in an exclusive, online-only auction hosted on LiveAuctioneers that runs through Saturday, August 29. Absentee bidding is currently underway.
Explaining the motivation behind her series of paintings, Konkoly said, “This pandemic is a unique event in our lifetime — not just because each and every one of us has been impacted, but because it is within our power, as individuals, to make a difference. Humanity is truly united in our urgent, global mission to overcome this crisis.”
The portraits in the suite — which is titled “Supermodels” — are harmonious in color and composition. Each is an artist-signed, acrylic-on-canvas work and measures 36 by 36 inches (91.5 by 91.5cm). All are newly painted artworks that have been carefully stored in a temperature-controlled environment.
Ambrosio stated: “This pandemic has brought devastation to people all around the world, and it is my hope that these one-of-a-kind paintings can raise much-needed funds and contribute in a meaningful way to support those who have been hit the hardest by the spread of COVID-19.”
LiveAuctioneers has waived all fees associated with the auction; 100% of the auction proceeds will be donated from Faces Unite directly to Gates Philanthropy Partners.
“As we continue to see new bidders join LiveAuctioneers in record-breaking numbers, we are delighted to work with Faces Unite to connect these special portraits with not just our expansive bidder base, but also a new audience of collectors, in support of the Gates Philanthropy Partners’ efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Suzie Ryu, Senior Director of Marketing, LiveAuctioneers. “Having initiated our own campaign earlier this spring, which generated more than $50,000 in donations to COVID-19 response efforts, our collaboration with Faces Unite reflects our commitment to the fight against the pandemic, and we look forward to expanding our contribution further.”
To view the portraits of Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk, and to sign up to bid in the auction, log on to https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/176562_faces-unite-covid-19-charity-auction/
__________________________________________________
ABOUT FACES UNITE:
Faces Unite is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to uniting art and science — harnessing the influence of culture to support scientific research.
ABOUT GATES PHILANTHROPY PARTNERS:
Gates Philanthropy Partners is a not-for-profit humanitarian aid organization that supports the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's trusted grantee partners in their mission to eradicate COVID-19. For more information, visit https://www.gatesfoundation.org/philanthropypartners/
ABOUT JUDY KONKOLY:
Judy Konkoly is a Hungarian-American artist currently based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband of 25 years, three children, and their bunny, Simba. While confined to home during LA’s stay-at-home order, Judy worked on the “Supermodels” series, starting with a portrait of her close personal friend Alessandra Ambrosio.
ABOUT LIVEAUCTIONEERS:
Founded in 2002, LiveAuctioneers delivers cutting-edge technology, award-winning client support and industry-acclaimed digital marketing services to more than 6,000 auction houses and galleries from 71 countries. The leading online destination for one-of-a-kind treasures, LiveAuctioneers provides a seamless search, bidding and purchasing experience across the web and via iOS/Android apps, using the latest technologies to connect millions of global online shoppers and savvy collectors with the world's most trusted auction houses.
