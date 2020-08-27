WFCU Credit Union Selects Commercial Account Opening Platform by thirdstream

WFCU Credit Union adopts thirdstream's platform for sole proprietorship, partnership, and corporation account opening for businesses.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WFCU Credit Union, Ontario’s sixth largest credit union selects thirdstream’s Commercial Account Opening platform to enhance the commercial member onboarding experience for sole proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations.

WFCU Credit Union has a proven history of supporting commercial members across a variety of industry sectors. WFCU Credit union’s expanding retail operations act as a conduit to back office experts specialized in serving the financial needs of small businesses, professional firms, commercial entities and agri-business. WFCU Credit Union’s Commercial Services team is the largest and most experienced commercial services team in Southwestern Ontario.

“Adopting thirdstream’s Commercial Account Opening platform will help further expand WFCU Credit Union’s growing commercial portfolio by enhancing the member experience, driving operational efficiencies, providing consistency and scalability while strengthening our overall regulatory compliance regime,” states David Woodfull, VP, Commercial Services, WFCU Credit Union.

As WFCU Credit Union continues to expand its presence throughout Ontario, thirdstream’s Commercial Account Opening platform will be launched within each of its full-service retail locations, its member contact centre and through its self-serve digital banking channels; making it easier for businesses to open a WFCU Credit Union business account wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them.

Ease of access and simplifying everyday financial transactions for members continues to be a priority for WFCU Credit Union. In response to the digital transformation impacting the retail sector, WFCU Credit Union has been actively re-engineering the way that it delivers products and services.

thirdstream’s Commercial Account Opening platform is the most recent example of the new technologies and third-party partnership investments being made by WFCU Credit Union to drive its digital transformation and enhance its member experience.

thirdstream CEO, Keith Ginter, states “thirdstream strives to be an informed partner to its clients. We recognize the ever-changing financial services landscape. thirdstream's solutions are helping clients like WFCU Credit Union meet the growing need for more automated, self-serve account opening experiences. thirdstream’s solutions focus on financial institutions’ needs to engage existing members and attract new members using technology that doesn’t restrict interactions to traditional brick and mortar locations. Given WFCU Credit Union’s continued growth and expansion throughout Ontario, we are excited about expanding our relationship.”

Modelled on thirdstream’s Retail Account Opening platform, the commercial onboarding experience will allow a WFCU Credit Union business account to be opened online from any device or allow accounts to be opened in collaboration with a WFCU Credit Union team member by telephone or in-branch.

thirdstream’s Commercial Account Opening platform provides an end-to-end experience that is consistent regardless of the location or service channel from which it is completed; a responsive design; applicant qualifications and identity verification; core banking system integrations to all leading platforms including options for real-time funding; digital signature capture and document upload facility; and customer relationship management system integrations.



-30-

For more information please contact:

George Hofsink

thirdstream

778-233-1522

george@thirdstream.ca



Susan Stockwell Andrews

VP, External Affairs & Corporate Secretary

WFCU Credit Union

519.974.3100

sstockwell@wfcu.ca



About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients across Canada. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platforms are cloud-based, designed for retail and business consumers, and financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device.

To learn more, please visit thirdstream.ca.



About WFCU Credit Union

WFCU Credit Union has been recognized as a leading, progressive financial institution headquartered in Windsor and Essex County since 1941. Proudly serving Ontario residents, community organizations, small businesses, commercial entities and public institutions for over 79 years, WFCU Credit Union is the sixth largest credit union in Ontario and twenty-fifth largest credit union in Canada. WFCU Credit Union has become the financial institution of choice for 48,816 members across Ontario including 44,647 personal members in 19,785 households, 2,817 businesses and 1,352 organizations. Currently, WFCU Credit Union has $5.2 Billion in Managed Assets and Member Service Totals of $7.0 Billion. WFCU Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives and/or works in Ontario.

For more information, please visit wfcu.ca.