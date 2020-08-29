SCHC, Top-rated Alcohol Treatment and Drug Rehab Centre in Canada, Announces New Post on Maturity as a Success Factor
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC) is a best-in-class drug, alcohol, and trauma treatment centre in Canada. The company is announcing a new post.
We work with our clients to encourage their success, but this requires some psychological preconditions.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), considered one of the best non 12 step drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is excited to announce a new post on maturity as a success factor. The post outlines three key phases of psychological development - the first, so-called "imperial stage," which focuses on the self, the second, "socialized phase," which focuses on the opinions of others, and the third, self-authoring phase, when a person focuses on his or her quest for meaning.
— Casey Jordan
"We work with our clients to encourage their success, but this requires some psychological preconditions," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "The article explains that most of our clients are in phase two, the 'socialized phase,' and we work with them to help them attain the third and more meaningful phase of life."
Interested persons can read the post at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/blog/why-maturity-is-a-basic-admission-requirement-at-sunshine-coast/. Those who would like to know even more are encouraged to visit the Centre's "About" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/. That page explains that the Centre uses an evidence-based methodology based on the pioneering work of Viktor Frankl. The non 12 step methodology has proved both popular and successful with clients in British Columbia, drawing people from Vancouver and Victoria, as well as from all over Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, and even Toronto.
It should also be noted that the Centre focuses on men only in its drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment services provided at Powell River, BC. Women who suffer from these issues can visit the Centre's sister website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, which offers best-in-class therapy options for Canadian women. It is also located in Powell River, BC.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre (http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca) is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
