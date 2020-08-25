REMINDER: Division of Coastal Management seeking public comment on new grant funding opportunity for N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is seeking public comment on the draft N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. DCM hosted two free interactive webinars to solicit feedback on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25. The opportunity for open written comment continues until Aug. 31.

The N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, funded through the N.C. General Assembly and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, aims to help overcome barriers in coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable, and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation. Local governments throughout the 20 coastal counties will be eligible to apply for direct technical assistance and grant funding from DCM to complete phases within the resilience framework.

PROGRAM MATERIALS:

Program materials and webinar presentations can be found here

AUDIENCE: Local governments in the 20 CAMA counties, additional interested parties, including planning consultants, councils of government, academia, non-government organizations, protected land managers, and others.

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public and participants of the webinars are invited to comment on the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program through Aug. 31.

Comments may be submitted via email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov (please include “N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program” in the subject line).

