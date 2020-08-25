CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Deploys Urban Search & Rescue Task Force to Louisiana Ahead of Hurricane Laura

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Hurricane Laura bears down on the Gulf Coast, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the deployment of Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 4 to Louisiana on Thursday to provide life-saving equipment and resources following potential impacts of Hurricane Laura. Task Force 4 is a Type 3 US&R Team that consists of more than 40 highly trained fire service personnel from the Orange County, Orlando, and Seminole County Fire Departments. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “As we closely monitor the threat of Hurricane Laura and the impacts of Tropical Storm Marco, I’ve been in close contact with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and I’ve mobilized Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 4 in support of the recovery efforts following these storms. These dedicated and elite first responders will bring lifesaving equipment and resources to support the people of Louisiana and surrounding areas. With these two storms making landfall days apart, it’s our duty to aid our fellow gulf coast states and ensure they safely recover from the possible devastating impacts of these storms.” Urban Search & Rescue Task Force Capabilities • Physical search and rescue operations in damaged/collapsed structures • Emergency medical care for entrapped survivors, task force personnel and search canines • Reconnaissance to assess damage and needs, and provide feedback to local, state, tribal, territorial and federal officials. • Assessment/shut-off of utilities to houses and other buildings • Hazardous materials surveys/evaluations • Structural/hazard evaluations of buildings needed for immediate occupancy to support disaster relief operations • Stabilizing damaged structures, including shoring and cribbing operations on damaged buildings • Hazardous Materials Equipment Push Packages for operations in a contaminated environment • Search and rescue operations in a water environment

