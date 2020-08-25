Westbound I-376 Ramp Closures Tonight in Robinson Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of the westbound ramps on I-376 at the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) interchange in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Tuesday night, August 25 weather permitting.

The westbound I-376 off and on-ramps at the Weirton (Exit 60A) interchange will close to traffic tonight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to conduct milling operations. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp

End detour

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376

From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn right onto Campbells Run Road

Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp

Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Ramp paving work requiring closures and detours is anticipated to occur Wednesday and Thursday night. Additionally information will be provided prior to the work occurring.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #