FM 824 Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to rehabilitate and improve a portion of FM 824 in Fannin County is set to begin Sept. 10.

Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 420 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $5.9 million. The target completion date for this project is November 2022, officials said.

The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from the Fannin-Lamar County line to State Highway 56. Crews will replace culverts, and rehab the pavement with a two-course surface treatment and new pavement markings. Occasional temporary lane closures will be present while this construction project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

