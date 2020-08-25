Game and Fish to hold public collaborative meetings about trapping

The public is invited to attend

8/25/2020 6:47:56 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in partnership with the University of Wyoming Extension Office, is holding a set of collaborative meetings focused on trapping. The public is invited to attend one of the five meetings in-person or one of the final two meetings virtually. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and dates and locations are as follows.

Date Location September 1 Rock Springs , White Mountain Library - 2935 Sweetwater Dr. September 2 Jackson, Wort Hotel, Jackson Room - 50 Glenwood St. September 3 Sheridan , Best Western Sheridan Center - 612 N. Main St. September 9 Laramie , Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office - 1212 S. Adams St. (virtual option available, pre-registration required) September 10 Lander , The Inn at Lander, Wind River Room - 260 Grandview Dr. (virtual option available, pre-registration required)

At each meeting, the public will be presented with, and able to discuss and provide input on, recommendations based on stakeholder contacts and comments. Recently, the Game and Fish formed an internal working group that gathered input from stakeholders around the state related to potential trapping statute and regulation changes. The group contacted over 140 members of the public with diverse interests related to trapping to gain a better understanding of the public’s desires for change. The group reviewed public comments regarding trapping statutes and regulations and the history of Wyoming State Statutes and regulation changes pertaining to trapping.

In reviewing this information, several common themes emerged and were identified for further development through the public collaborative process.

“We have had the opportunity to visit with a variety of people across the state individually to this point, and these meetings now are the chance for even more stakeholders to come together and hear from each other while providing input on any potential statute or regulation changes and educational opportunities related to trapping,” says Jason Hunter, Lander Region wildlife supervisor and lead of the internal working group.

Game and Fish Wildlife Division Chief Rick King discusses the next steps, “The working group will use the information provided during these meetings to develop regulatory recommendations for the Game and Fish Commission to consider as well as identify potential statute changes to discuss with the Wyoming Legislature.”

Common themes include recommending mandatory trapper education, developing trapping awareness education for public land users, reducing the check period for snares, looking into setbacks from trails and developed areas where traps/snares can be set and more.

To see the full list of the group’s recommendations, pre-register to attend virtually or to view the meeting information, please visit www.wgfd.wyo.gov/meetings. These meetings will abide by current Wyoming Public Health Orders. Social distancing will be encouraged, and face coverings are recommended (required in Teton County), primarily when social distancing cannot be maintained. Game and Fish recognizes some individuals may have a strong desire to participate in one of these meetings, but current health restrictions or personal preferences may make that difficult. Attending virtually will still facilitate participation while allowing room for all individuals who wish to attend. If in-person meetings need to be canceled, please plan to attend one of the two virtual meetings. If you have any questions or want more information, please contact Jason Hunter at 307-335-2609 or Jason.hunter@wyo.gov. The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Rene Schell- (307) 335-2630)

- WGFD -