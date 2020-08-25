Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,783 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Outdoors Expo goes virtual

The Iowa Outdoor Expo has gone virtual this year, and extended the opportunity to learn about the outdoors for the entire month of September.

Visit www.iowadnr.gov/expo starting on Sept. 1 to view several family, friendly videos and resources to expand your skills and knowledge about recreating in Iowa's Great Outdoors! 

The virtual Outdoor Expo will have the same fun and informative villages as the in-person version like archery, bow fishing, camping, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, kids’ activities, outdoor cooking, shooting ports, wild animals, and more. Each village offers self-guided activities, how to videos and where to go to participate in various outdoor activities.

“We will also be offering several free virtual workshops all month long,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Be sure to sign your family up. You may discover a new skill or activity that you will end up enjoying for a lifetime.”

This event is co-coordinated by the Des Moines Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Iowa DNR.

Media Contact: M

You just read:

Iowa Outdoors Expo goes virtual

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.