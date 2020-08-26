Rachel Lei Appointed as Aldevron General Counsel

Rachel Lei, Aldevron General Counsel

Rachel Lei has joined Aldevron as its new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

I am thrilled to lead the law department and to be joining Aldevron at such an exciting time for the company. The team is dedicated, talented and committed to serving our clients.” — Rachel Lei

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Lei has joined Aldevron as its new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Lei will advise the Board of Directors and CEO on issues of overarching importance to Aldevron and will assist in setting and implementing Aldevron’s overall strategic direction, building and overseeing Aldevron’s legal department to ensure that its legal function operates as a true business partner.

“I am excited to welcome Rachel to Aldevron,” said Kevin Ballinger, CEO. “We are in a period

of robust growth as a company and an industry. Having her perspective and informed legal opinion as part

of our senior leadership team ensures we remain committed to our values as a company, and to our

clients.”

Lei spent the past ten years as Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at GATX Corporation in Chicago, a public company with a net book value of over $8 billion, including rail, marine and aircraft engine assets. During her tenure at GATX Corporation, Lei oversaw the successful consummation of numerous acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as the divestiture of various lines of business, both in national and international markets. She also spent three years in Europe from 2013-2016 helping to navigate GATX’s European subsidiaries and employees through the aftermath of the largest freight rail accident in Italian history. Prior to this role, Lei was a regional claims manager for St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company (now Travelers) and then partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, serving as outside counsel for clients from a broad range of industries.

“Aldevron is a trusted partner to companies around the globe,” Lei said. “I am thrilled to lead the law department and to be joining Aldevron at such an exciting time for the company. The team is dedicated, talented and committed to serving our clients. Aldevron’s focus on making meaningful changes worldwide makes it an ideal place for me.”

Lei earned her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and her JD from

the University of Chicago. She currently resides in Fargo, N.D., with her husband and four children