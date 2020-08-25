New York Fashion Week to Take Place with Limited or No Spectators

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York Fashion Week to take place September 13-17, 2020 in strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines, including outdoor events capped at 50 persons and indoor events at 50 percent capacity and no spectators. New York Fashion Week will feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Governor Cuomo said. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."

New York Fashion Week will operate in full compliance with the existing State Department of Health's issued standards for public health and safety during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These measures include policies, procedures, precautions and screenings, including: restrict all gatherings to 50 or fewer people and less than 50 percent of the maximum occupancy for a particular area as set by the certificate of occupancy; adhere to social distancing at all times; ensure all personnel, vendors, designers, models and guests comply with the provisions of the State's travel advisory; diagnostic testing and health screening procedures, including temperature checks prior to admittance; limit in-person workforce to only essential personnel on site; and require face coverings at all times.

IMG, the owner and producer of NYFW: The Shows, is working closely with New York State officials and key event stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all applicable health and safety requirements. Current event plans for NYFW reflect the State's New York Forward Phase 4 reopening guidelines and adjustments will be made as required. NYFW will follow specific guidance regarding low-risk indoor arts and entertainment, media production and outdoor food service. Further, there will be no spectators for any NYFW-affiliated indoor events; and a limited number of private events held outdoors on the Spring Place rooftop will adhere to reduced capacity guidelines of no more than 50 people.

Executive Vice President of IMG's Fashion Events Group Leslie Russo said, "We are grateful to Governor Cuomo and his leadership for their swift, successful response in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, which has now set the standard of excellence for our nation. The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams - ­and the innumerable other professionals who work in, or adjacent to, the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week - to safely get back to work this September."

NYFW will support designers including Adeam, Aknvas, Alice + Olivia, Amen, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bronx and Banco, C+ plus Series, Chloe Gosselin, Chocheng, Christian Cowan, Christian Siriano, Cinq a Sept, Claudia Li, Concept Korea, Faith Connexion, Frere, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, Lavie by CK, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Maxhosa Africa, Monse, Nicole Miller, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, Proenza Schouler, Raisavanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, Rvng Couture, Studio One Eighty Nine, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Tiffany Brown Designs, Veronica Beard, Victor Glemaud and Vivienne Hu, among others, in various capacities including shows, presentations, virtual content and programming.