Strengthening Security for Nonprofits Facing High Terrorism Risk

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than $17 million in federal funding has been awarded to 178 nonprofit organizations facing an increased risk of terrorism to strengthen the security of their facilities as well as enhance their overall preparedness. This funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Nonprofit Security Grant Program, is being allocated to New York through two separate awards -- $12.7 million for organizations within the New York City Metro Area and $4.3 million for organizations throughout the rest of the state. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders.

"The cancer of hate and division spreading across this country is repugnant to the values of diversity and inclusion we hold dear in New York State," Governor Cuomo said. "This funding builds on the efforts already started by New York to help secure communities against hate and will enable organizations throughout the state to ensure they are protected against those seeking to do harm."

Nationwide, a total of $90 million is being provided through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in FY 2020. Of this amount, $50 million in funding was made available to nonprofit organizations located within one of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) designated high-risk urban areas. The remaining $40 million was reserved for jurisdictions outside of the UASI-designated areas.

In New York, the state's UASI-designated high-risk urban area is the New York City Metro Area. Specifically, this consists of New York City, as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. In 2020, New York leads the nation in both total funding and number of awardees in a UASI-designated area, with $12.7 million being awarded to 130 nonprofit organizations. The remaining $4.3 million in federal funding will be awarded to 48 nonprofit organizations throughout the rest of the state.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, "As part of New York's long history of embracing and promoting diversity, we continue to combat threats aimed at individuals and organizations simply because of their culture and beliefs. Thanks to this funding however, those at risk will be able to access critical security resources to ensure they are protected as they continue their good work helping to improve their communities."

Allowable costs include:

Planning:

Security Risk Management Plans

Continuity of Operations Plans

Response Plans

Equipment/Staffing:

Physical security enhancement equipment

Inspection and screening systems

Contracted Security Personnel

Training:

Active Shooter Training

Security Training for employees, or members/congregation

Exercises:

This federal funding will bolster ongoing efforts led by Governor Cuomo to ensure non-public schools and cultural centers, including religious-based institutions, have the resources they need to protect against the threat of hate crimes. Already, a total of $25 million in state funding has been awarded to more than 500 organizations through the Governor's Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program.

