» News » 2020 » Castlewood and Route 66 state parks host virtual p...

Castlewood and Route 66 state parks host virtual public information meeting Aug. 29

Virtual attendance is encouraged, but not required

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 25, 2020 – Due to gathering restrictions in the current local health order, representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a virtual informational meeting for both Castlewood and Route 66 state parks on Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will be streamed live on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page. Virtual attendance is encouraged, but not required. For those who wish to attend in person, the meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Shelter 2 in Castlewood State Park.

The public is invited to share comments about the state parks and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Castlewood State Park is located at 1401 Kiefer Creek Road, Ballwin. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park, call 636-227-4433.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###