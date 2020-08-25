Virtual Briefing on Iran: Reimposing UN Sanctions

Speakers at the Aug 26, 2020 online briefing on Iran, hosted by the NCRI-US.

New Report to Be Released.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT, the US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a webinar consisted of leading national security experts to discuss the strategic necessity of the arms embargo as well as the reimposition of all prior UN Security Council resolutions on the Iranian regime.

The panel will examine the rise in Tehran’s belligerent and malign activities at home and abroad.

NCRI-US will also release a report, IRAN: The Imperative to Reimpose UN Sanctions, which chronicles the rogue behavior of the Iranian regime as well as the consequences of any sanction relief.

SPEAKERS:
* Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence

* Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former Ambassador to Morocco, former White House Middle East advisor for President Carter

* Michael Pregent, senior fellow, Hudson Institute

* Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director, Washington office, The National Council of Resistance of Iran; Author, The Iran Threat

Following the panelists’ remarks, there will be a Q&A segment for the media.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 26, 2020; 11:00 a.m. EDT

RSVP is required. To REGISTER here for the webinar, please contact: media@ncrius.org

# # #


_____________________________________________
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here

Contact
NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
Company/Organization
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
202-525-8194
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
