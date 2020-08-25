Northampton County: UGI Utility Work on Main Street

​ County: Northampton Municipality: Hellertown Borough Road name: Main Street Between: Saucon Street and Magnolia Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Start date: 8/25/20 Est completion date: 8/25/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: