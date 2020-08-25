Northampton County: UGI Utility Work on Main Street

County: Northampton
Municipality: Hellertown Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Saucon Street and Magnolia Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work.
Start date: 8/25/20
Est completion date: 8/25/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
