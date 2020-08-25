Lane Closure and Rolling Stops Interstate 70

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of left lane closure and rolling stops on Interstate 70 eastbound between Exit 17 (Jefferson Ave) and Exit 18 (Pittsburgh) located in South Strabane Township in Washington County. The left lane closure will occur on Saturday from 5:30 am to 3:30 pm. During this period there will also be two rolling stops of Interstate 70 East, stopping traffic on the remaining two open lanes for a short period of time.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to remove the existing digital message board and install a new board on the existing structure.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###