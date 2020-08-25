Over 27,500 UI payments issued for the week of August 17 through August 21

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 27,500 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling almost $11M were issued over the week of August 17 through August 21, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Extended Benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020 was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of August 17 through August 21:

Date Payment Distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits Total Payments Total # of Payments 17-Aug $4,262,061 $266,400 $88,179 $130,712 $650,681 $15,429 $5,421,375 17,538 18-Aug $881,897 $125,400 $1,032,021 $336,065 $87,703 $186 $2,468,185 6,778 19-Aug $460,349 $131,400 $210,333 $250,982 $46,998 $5,823 $1,108,126 1,614 20-Aug $824,356 $165,600 $33,699 $ - $35,079 $793 $1,064,966 1,107 21-Aug $300,645 $126,600 $129,286 $147,184 $51,727 $ - $759,172 814 Total $6,729,308 $815,400 $1,493,518 $864,943 $872,188 $22,231 $10,821,824 27,851

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants coul d have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.