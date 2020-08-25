Cloud Communication and Digital Payment Leader Intelligent Contacts Announces Tech Partnership With MailMyStatements

Intelligent Contacts Provides Patient Friendly Billing and Payment Solutions Intelligent Contacts Frictionless Revenue Cycle Services Intelligent Contacts Helping Healthcare Go Paperless With Text to Pay

Strategic Technology Partnership Will Create a Secure, Fully-Integrated Billing Cycle Process for Healthcare Providers and 3rd Party Billing Services

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of cloud contact center software and online payment solutions for the healthcare and accounts receivable industries, announced an integration partnership with MailMyStatements, a premier provider of healthcare-related statement printing and mailing services to over 1200 medical providers and third-party billing and collection organizations.

The strategic partnership creates a seamless and fully integrated billing cycle process for medical providers and third-party collection services wanting to leverage the effectiveness of modern statement design with the consumer-driven convenience of self-service payments and digital communication.

Partnership a Huge Win for Patient and Consumer Data Privacy

With several data breaches taking place in both the healthcare and third-party billing space recently, this partnership also merges two technology companies that maintain the highest levels of security and compliance certifications—including HIPAA HITRUST, HIPAA HITECH, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2.

“Data is only as secure as its weakest link,” said Paul Daniels, Chief Revenue Officer for Intelligent Contacts. “Our first priority in selecting a print and mail partner was finding one that not only met the data security requirements of our industry, but like us, exceeded it.”

“As statements, printed and electronic, continue to become a bigger part of healthcare’s billing process, it’s crucial that private patient data remains secure at every point along the digital journey,” said MailMyStatements CEO, Hugh Sullivan. “Our partnership and integration with Intelligent Contacts’ patient portal solution creates a secure and compliant handoff to patients.”

Consumer Demand Driving Transition to Electronic Billing and Payment Solutions

The partnership also unites two companies with a consumer-driven approach towards accounts receivable management. With many consumers now preferring digital communication and payment options over traditional methods, the partnership will provide a seamless and secure way for patients and customers to receive notifications to view and pay their bills in the ways most convenient to them.

Optimizing billing and collection processes around new digital technology also reduces operational expenses. As electronic billing and payment processes become more streamlined, adoption rates increase, which reduces the administrative costs to collect.

“When it comes to interacting with the billing department, patients are no different than any other consumer,” said Daniels. “They are looking for the most convenient way to handle their medical bills. Billing departments that give 24-7 access and provide mobile-friendly options get accounts resolved quicker.”

Call Centers and Centralized Billing Discovering the Power of Self-Service, Mobile Communication and Payments

Intelligent Contacts’ partnership with MailMyStatements creates one seamless transition from a paper bill to an instant payment through mobile phone technology consumers are already using like QR codes, text-to-pay, digital wallets, and SMS shortcodes.

Today, that means giving consumers immediate access to log in and view statements, payment history, or important medical documents. These same consumer and patient portals are a secure way to make a payment, set up a payment plan, or negotiate a settlement.

For many consumers who call outside of office hours, an automated phone system (IVR) that can provide basic account information and take a payment, is a way to extend service hours and reduce time returning voice messages.

Focusing on a patient’s preferences as a consumer also means embracing the digital channels consumers are increasingly using for all types of communication—email, SMS, and chat.

“MailMyStatements customized patient statement capabilities and understanding of the role digital communication plays in the billing process makes them a perfect fit for our Intelligent Payment Portal solutions,” said Daniels.

“Statement layout and design has evolved to leverage new technology and accommodate the changing preferences of consumers,” said Sullivan. “The statement a patient or consumer now gets should be designed to invite an online or mobile payment.”

Healthcare Providers and ARM Industry Get Much-Needed Compliance Expertise

The partnership merges each company’s decades of experience serving the specialized needs of the healthcare and ARM industries. Healthcare and debt servicing are two of the most heavily-regulated industries in the US, and Intelligent Contacts and MailMyStatements each bring expertise in navigating the compliance and security requirements set by HIPAA, the PCI Council, and other state and federal laws designed to protect consumer data and privacy.

The partnership announcement coincides with the launch of a fully-integrated “No-Cost,” or “Fee Free” processing engine within Intelligent Contacts’ payment portals. This feature allows 1st and 3rd-party debt servicing companies to legally offset the fees paid to banks and credit card companies when payments are made electronically.

About Intelligent Contacts:

Intelligent Contacts offers omnichannel communication and payment Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for BPO, healthcare, financial services, government, and educational institutions. Its’ Intelligent cloud contact center software provides enterprise-level inbound and outbound call center functionality that includes skills-based call routing, payment IVRs, a TCPA-compliant auto dialer with predictive and power dialing modes, as well as call recording and voice analytics.

Intelligent Portal is an online payment portal that allows consumers to see and manage their bills or delinquent unpaid balances, create their own payment plan, or virtually negotiate a final payment to settle their account.

To learn more about Intelligent Contacts, visit WEBSITE, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MailMyStatements

MailMyStatements (MMS) is a HIPAA HITRUST certified, technology-driven statement, payment, and collection vendor that optimizes billing processes for the healthcare and ARM industries. For over a decade, MMS has helped medical offices, hospitals, health systems, and healthcare software companies with patient-friendly methods for improving the healthcare revenue cycle.

