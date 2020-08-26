PRESTIGE TORONTO RESTAURANT ENSURES DINERS SAFETY BY CHOOSING MERIDIAN BARRIERS

Meridian Barriers secure outdoor dining at Toronto's Harbour60 restaurant

Safety-Rated Archer 1200s Replace Ineffective Concrete and Water Barriers

There is a whole new dining experience to be had at Toronto's exclusive Harbour60 restaurant where management has gone out of its way to make it safe for everyone.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining at Harbour60 has moved to a magnificent new outdoor area which has been secured by barriers provided by Canada’s Safeguard Perimeter Solutions.

The mobile Archer 1200 barriers, manufactured by the Meridian Rapid Defense Group, are placed on all sides of the large marquee.

Shaine Moore of Safeguard Perimeter Solutions said: “Harbour60 management was excited about the fact that by surrounding the outdoor restaurant area with Meridian barriers they could keep their diners there safe.”

The restaurant, a popular meeting place for Toronto Raptors and Maple Leaf players, hosts hundreds of people day and night. The Archer 1200’s take the place of the old-style concrete or unsightly plastic water-filled barriers - which are not safety-rated for this use.

“They had a problem with the rideshare drivers arriving, often a bit too quickly, right next to where people were eating,” said Mr. Moore. “So, having the Archer anti-vehicle barriers there, ensures everyone inside the dining area can enjoy themselves without any safety worries.”

Meridian has created similar “safe dining zones” around the U.S. including Miami Beach, FL. and Ventura, CA.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group said: “The problem of cars moving at high speed so close to these newly established outdoor dining areas is something every restaurant owner should be aware of. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Since restaurants were forced by the new pandemic rules to move to outside dining there have been several serious accidents in the U.S. involving cars crashing into eating areas.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/

