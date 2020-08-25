Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy Offers COVID-19 Virtual Ergonomics Program
Oklahoma Hand Tulsa Physical Therapist and Owner Rhonda Millet
With many individuals working from home due to COVID-19, upper extremity pain is on the rise; Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy’s Ergonomics Program offers a solution .
Tulsa based Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy has developed an Ergonomic Program designed to address upper extremity pain.
The program, available now, was borne out of a need for pain management due to working from home, brought about by COVID-19 precautions. The program helps individuals manage pain by providing workstation assessments and offering expert recommendations.
And in true COVID fashion, all of this can be done virtually.
The advent of a global pandemic has brought with it many challenges, including working from home. At home workstation layouts resulted in physical pain for many.
Back, neck, and arm issues are all on the rise. With the creation of the Ergonomic Program, patients are reporting “less neck pain and tension, less headaches, as well as decreased pain, numbness, and tingling in the upper extremities,” reports Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy spokesperson and owner Rhonda Millet.
COVID-19 provides challenges for patients as well as providers at Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy.
The staff at the facility place safety as their number one priority. They continue to provide one on one care while following Center for Disease Control precautions.
“We are confident that we can continue to keep everyone safe while still providing excellent care. We also offer telehealth as an option when appropriate for the patient,” adds Millet.
Each patient receives a thorough assessment so that Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy can offer individualized care with the patient’s goals in mind. “You have choices in your care. Whether your need is help with a chronic issue, an acute injury, or prevention– we have solutions,” encourages Millet.
Physical therapy is an effective and cost saving approach to many common concerns. Research shows that physical therapy, especially when it comes to back pain, is a better option than surgery and medications.
Patients should not settle for surgery or medications without first trying physical therapy.
Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy is highly qualified in treating the upper extremities.
With specialized training in trigger point dry needling, workstation ergonomics, and manual therapy techniques, the therapists with Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy can help not only decrease pain and stiffness, but keep it away.
With over 22 years of experience, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy provides a personable, customized approach to physical therapy for Tulsa.
The therapy team is made up of therapists holding multiple expert-level hand therapy and physical therapy certifications. Getting patients back to activities that matter most in life is Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy’s passion, and they work to achieve this by forming a partnership with each patient.
If you suffer from ongoing or sudden neck, shoulder, or arm issues, or if other treatment options have left you frustrated, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy is here for you.
Consider taking advantage of specialized care of your upper extremities and contact:
Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy
rhonda@okhandpt.com
(918)645-3143
www.okhandpt.com
Rhonda Millet
Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy
+1 918-645-3143
