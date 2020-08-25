ADVISORY – BARTONSVILLE – TOMORROW – PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, Safety Partners to Participate in Labor Day DUI Enforcement
Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, and the Highway Safety Network will hold a media event to highlight the importance of designating a sober driver during a national Labor Day impaired driving crackdown.
Police in Monroe County will be conducting roving patrols as part of the state’s participation in a national impaired driving enforcement crackdown which runs from August 19 through September 7, 2020.
The event will focus on the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program and a state trooper will perform a demonstration. WHAT: PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg and Highway Safety Network will hold a press event to reduce impaired driving crashes and fatalities during the Labor Day holiday weekend. WHEN: August 26, 2020 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM WHERE: Pennsylvania State Police, 2730 Rimrock Drive, Stroudsburg, PA18360
MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, Tracy Fox, 570-954-8310
# # #