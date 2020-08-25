ADVISORY – BARTONSVILLE – TOMORROW – PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, Safety Partners to Participate in Labor Day DUI Enforcement

​Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, and the Highway Safety Network will hold a media event to highlight the importance of designating a sober driver during a national Labor Day impaired driving crackdown.

Police in Monroe County will be conducting roving patrols as part of the state’s participation in a national impaired driving enforcement crackdown which runs from August 19 through September 7, 2020.

The event will focus on the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program and a state trooper will perform a demonstration. WHAT: PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg and Highway Safety Network will hold a press event to reduce impaired driving crashes and fatalities during the Labor Day holiday weekend. WHEN: August 26, 2020 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM WHERE: Pennsylvania State Police, 2730 Rimrock Drive, Stroudsburg, PA18360

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , Tracy Fox, 570-954-8310

# # #