Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,772 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY – BARTONSVILLE – TOMORROW – PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, Safety Partners to Participate in Labor Day DUI Enforcement

​Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, and the Highway Safety Network will hold a media event to highlight the importance of designating a sober driver during a national Labor Day impaired driving crackdown.

Police in Monroe County will be conducting roving patrols as part of the state’s participation in a national impaired driving enforcement crackdown which runs from August 19 through September 7, 2020.

The event will focus on the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program and a state trooper will perform a demonstration.   WHAT: PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg and Highway Safety Network will hold a press event to reduce impaired driving crashes and fatalities during the Labor Day holiday weekend. WHEN: August 26, 2020 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM WHERE: Pennsylvania State Police, 2730 Rimrock Drive, Stroudsburg, PA18360

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, Tracy Fox, 570-954-8310

# # #

You just read:

ADVISORY – BARTONSVILLE – TOMORROW – PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, Safety Partners to Participate in Labor Day DUI Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.