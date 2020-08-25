Travel Advisory: Weekend Lane Closure on I-295 North in Warwick

As part of ongoing repairs to the Knight Bridge, which carries I-295 North over I-95 South, just prior to Exit 1A in Warwick, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close one of the two travel lanes for a weekend, starting on Friday, August 28.

This timeframe allows RIDOT to place concrete on the closed portion of the bridge and allow it to fully cure before reopening it to traffic prior to the morning commute on Monday, August 31.

When the lanes reopen, the current lane shift to the right will be modified so all lanes will shift to the left. In approximately one month, RIDOT will conduct another weekend lane closure to finish the concrete work.

The Knight Bridge is one of six bridges along the I-95 corridor from Warwick to West Greenwich that is part of the $10.8-million Bridge Group 5 project. RIDOT is performing preservation-level maintenance to all these structures to extend their service lives, avoiding the need for far more expensive bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects in the future. The entire six-bridge project will be complete by the end of 2020.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 5 project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.