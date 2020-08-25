Westminster Barracks// Unlawful Mischief// 8-18-20
CASE#: 20B103852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/ e-mail
DATE/TIME: 8/18/20, at approximately 11:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Hill Road, Town of Grafton
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, in violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(a)
ACCUSED: Nicholas Bashaw
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
VICTIM #1: Town of Grafton, Vermont
VICTIM #2 :Heidi Milbauer
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In the morning hours of 8/19/20, the Town of Grafton called the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks to report that sometime overnight, someone had damaged several street signs and mailboxes along Fisher Hill Road.
An investigation was launched and lead to the arrest of Nichols E. Bashaw, age 20, of Bellows Falls for the crime of Unlawful Mischief.
Bashaw was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/22/20, 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A- Citation
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.