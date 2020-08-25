Westminster Barracks// Unlawful Mischief// 8-18-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/ e-mail

DATE/TIME: 8/18/20, at approximately 11:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Hill Road, Town of Grafton

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, in violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(a)

ACCUSED: Nicholas Bashaw

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

VICTIM #1: Town of Grafton, Vermont

VICTIM #2 :Heidi Milbauer

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In the morning hours of 8/19/20, the Town of Grafton called the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks to report that sometime overnight, someone had damaged several street signs and mailboxes along Fisher Hill Road.

An investigation was launched and lead to the arrest of Nichols E. Bashaw, age 20, of Bellows Falls for the crime of Unlawful Mischief.

Bashaw was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/22/20, 1:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A- Citation

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.