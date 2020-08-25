Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,772 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks// Unlawful Mischief// 8-18-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/ e-mail

 

DATE/TIME: 8/18/20, at approximately 11:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Hill Road, Town of Grafton

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, in violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3701(a)

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Bashaw                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

 

VICTIM #1: Town of Grafton, Vermont

 

VICTIM #2 :Heidi Milbauer

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In the morning hours of 8/19/20, the Town of Grafton called the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks to report that sometime overnight, someone had damaged several street signs and mailboxes along Fisher Hill Road.

 

An investigation was launched and lead to the arrest of Nichols E. Bashaw, age 20, of Bellows Falls for the crime of Unlawful Mischief.

 

Bashaw was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/22/20, 1:30 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A- Citation

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks// Unlawful Mischief// 8-18-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.