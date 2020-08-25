Customer Experience Leaders from Visa and H&R Block Join Execs In The Know 2020 Corporate Advisory Board

On behalf of myself, our existing board members, and the wider Execs In The Know community, we are thrilled to welcome Alice and Jared to the Corporate Advisory Board.” — Chad McDaniel

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to their 2020 Corporate Advisory Board. Alice Sesay Pope, Senior Vice President, Global Contact Centers at Visa Inc. and Jared Benesh, Director, Client Experience Capabilities at H&R Block, have joined EITK’s esteemed Corporate Advisory Board, further composed of 14 CX leaders representing an impressive array of industries.

“I am thrilled to serve on the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board,” said Alice Sesay Pope in regards to her appointment to the board. “I value this opportunity to learn and share best practices with like-minded leaders who are advancing customer experience strategies in a manner that balances associate, customer, and shareholder satisfaction.” Visa Inc. is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, banks and governments in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Alice has been with Visa Inc. since the summer of 2019 and has used her big picture approach to help transform customer experience at several leading financial services companies throughout her career.

“I have been a speaker and participant in Execs In The Know Customer Response Summits for many years, helping me learn what my peers are seeing and experiencing in the space,” said Jared Benesh, commenting on his inclusion to the board. “By joining the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board, I will be able to bridge the gap between technology solutions and the strategies brands use to bring a more academic approach to delivering an improved customer experience.” Jared joined H&R Block, a leading provider of tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions, in the fall of 2019. He brings to H&R Block an unparalleled passion for customer experience, technology, and analytics, as well as a constant curiosity for making things better for customers through research, data, and the leveraging of technology.

“On behalf of myself, our existing board members, and the wider Execs In The Know community, we are thrilled to welcome Alice and Jared to the Corporate Advisory Board,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Together, Alice and Jared bring tremendous expertise in a variety of areas, including end-to-end customer journey design and rapid deployment of innovative CX-focused technologies. Not only will the board greatly benefit from this added prowess, but so too will our entire community.”

About the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board

The EITK Corporate Advisory Board is a body of customer-driven executives from a variety of verticals representing many of the world’s leading brands. The group’s focus is to provide measurable value to their businesses by delivering customer experience improvements in an efficient and effective manner. This is accomplished by leveraging research, data and the experience of a broad network of world-class brands to develop leaders, advocate change and transform the customer experience. Members work together to identify gaps, key strategies, and industry trends that ultimately enhance EITK Customer Response Summit events, briefings and other content that informs the industry. The cornerstone of the EITK community, the Corporate Advisory Board delivers unrivalled experience and expertise through their involvement in a variety of events, webinars, publications and philanthropic activities.

Newly Appointed Corporate Advisory Board Members:

• Alice Sesay Pope, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Contact Centers, Visa

• Jared Benesh, Director, Customer Experience Capabilities, H&R Block

Existing Corporate Advisory Board Members:

• LeAnne Crocker, Director, Customer Care Centers, Oriental Trading Company, Inc – A Berkshire Hathaway Company

• Mike Gathright, Senior Vice President, Hilton Reservations & Customer Care, Hilton

• Jennifer Hanson, Senior Director, Target.com Guest Services & GiftCard Operations, Target

• Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Travelzoo Inc.

• Sue Morris, Vice President of Global Support, GitHub

• Paul Brandt, Vice President of Customer Experience, Pizza Hut

• Shellie Dow, Vice President of Operations Services, Support, and Stores, Nintendo of America

• Andrew Pine, Program Director, Global Customer Culture, Porsche Cars North America

• Sally McMahon, Senior Vice President of Channel Management, SiriusXM

• Judi Brenstein, Vice President of Global Customer Operations, Groupon

• Michele Watson, Senior Vice President of Client Services, formerly with Indeed

• Ebrahim Hyder, Vice President of Consumer Support, Michael Kors

• Brett Frazer, Head of Customer Support, Sun Basket

• Jim Gallagher, Vice President of Customer CARE & Fraud, Nordstrom

To learn more about the EITK Corporate Advisory Board, visit the company’s Advisory Boards webpage.