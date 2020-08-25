Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk

Salary: $44,940.00 Annually

Location: Fargo, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Unit 2 - Clerk of Court Office - Fargo

Job Number: 2020-U2-FGO-37-DC2

Closing: 9/7/2020 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose:

The Deputy Clerk of Court position requires someone who enjoys working in a highly structured, deadline oriented, and constantly changing, fast-paced environment. The ability to navigate and understand the software; learn and apply many procedures and rules; pay attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work; give excellent customer service; quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes; show initiative; and dependability are required to be successful.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2844875/deputy-clerk-of-district-court-fargo?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs