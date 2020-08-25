TYS Creative provides digital marketing solutions to manufactured home community in Columbia

Stonegate offers custom manufactured homes at affordable prices. Schedule a tour to see one of the available homes at Stonegate.

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new website for Stonegate (https://stonegatemhc.com/), a quiet, friendly mobile home community that offers spacious home sites with numerous amenities. The website was designed and developed to support the introduction of affordable new custom homes and includes an interactive home tour, photo gallery, and available listings.

Stonegate is minutes away from The University of Missouri and close to retail shops, hiking and biking trails, medical centers, and more. The community offers a fishing lake with gazebo picnic area, lush landscaping and mature shade trees, on-site management, lighted streets, community bus stop, and a playground.

“We take great pride in the neighborhood feel that has been created right in the heart of Columbia,” said Martin Alon, Stonegate’s Executive Property Manager. “The stocked fishing lake, play areas for the kids, and easy freeway access make life at Stonegate a pleasure for all ages.”

The community, which is minutes away from schools and the heart of downtown Columbia, is offering a $2,500 move-in incentive for a limited time.

“Stonegate is one of those communities that when you visit you’re quickly amazed by how much they have to offer at such a reasonable price,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “It was even recognized by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in 2019.”

Stonegate offers a variety of manufactured homes that are ideal no matter what stage of life you’re in. To schedule a tour call (573) 474-2025 or visit https://stonegatemhc.com/.

