Design'N'Buy Launches A New And Improved Version Of Their Flagship Solution “PrintCommerce V.3.1.1”

Design'N'Buy, the leading W2P software provider, has always emphasized customer feedback.IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design'N'Buy, the leading Web to print software provider, has always emphasized customer feedback. With that momentum, it recently rolled out a new and improved version of its flagship business solution, PrintCommerce V3.1.1.
Apt for garment decorators, custom merchandise or gift product printers, and any other print service providers, PrintCommerce offers a best-in-class eCommerce solution, a mobile-responsive product designer, and a dynamic admin panel that enables such businesses to sell with ease.
It enables their end-clients (or users) to leverage features such as the zoom option for product detailing, 2D/3D and live preview, direct image uploading from social media, and ready-to-use templates.
In V3.1.1 specifically, the user interface gets an upgrade to offer an excellent buying experience to end-clients on any device. It boasts of an easy-to-use calculator that gives a pricing estimate on the colors used in the print items, order quantity, and type of printing.
"For example, if a user wants to go with DTG printing, embroidery, or screen printing, he can do so via our solution. In DTG, costs vary on quantity. However, screen printing involves an additional cost of setting the screen and limits the use of colors in the artwork. Likewise, in embroidery, one can have different elements such as sketch count or size of the thread count. This micro-personalization option helps users work with a budget of their choice and enables print service providers to configure different methods to control the pricing of the printed items," explains Nidhi Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Design'N'Buy.
PrintCommerce V3.1.1 has made many exceptional improvements to the design studio. Users can enjoy a 360-degree view of the personalized product, so they get a real feel before they place an order and enjoy mask overlay support for print items.
"We have also upgraded the image upload feature that auto-color detection. If you have uploaded your logo and want the complementing text to be of the logo's color, our feature allows you to fetch its colors," says Nidhi.
Other new features include supporting eCommerce printing business on HTTP and HTTPS, options to choose font type and size for name and number feature, and the flexibility to fix the image inside the photo box for better aesthetics.
Then there is the option to configure multiple storefronts, each targeting a niche product segment, on the same domain. For instance, if one business sells custom stickers and the other personalized garments, these two can be a part of a centralized eCommerce website.
"Besides, there is an option of multi-currencies and languages, so that the print service providers can localize their store for their local audience. We have also ensured greater captcha security for secure transactions," explains Nidhi.
Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, NopCommerce, Prestashop, and OpenCart are compatible with the product design software.
"While the previous versions of PrintCommerce were equipped with an advanced photo editor that could be used on-the-fly by the end-customers, we took a step forward with our latest offering. Print service providers with a storefront built on an open-source eCommerce platform or hosted solution can adopt PrintCommerce seamlessly," adds Nidhi Agarwal.
COVID-19 has nudged the world to move online faster than ever. People majorly rely on online buying due to convenience, and this trend has proved to be profitable for the eCommerce industry. That is where PrintCommerce is a boon, especially for offline businesses.
Design'N'Buy hopes that with their flagship solution, it is easy for anyone to start a "personalize and print" business or take the existing one to greater heights, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Now, even offline businesses can set up their store online, streamline their workflows - starting from product personalization and order processing to shipment and delivery via PrintCommerce. The pandemic has left a lasting impact on consumer behavior, and that calls for all businesses to make eCommerce as a part of their core business strategy," says Nidhi.
Those eager to deploy PrintCommerce can do so in two major ways: they can either subscribe to the solution as a SaaS platform, wherein Design'N'Buy hosts it on their server, or buy the PrintCommerce license and host it on their server for increased control.
