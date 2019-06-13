Design'N'Buy Building A Magento Certified Team; Makes Two Employees Magento 2.3 Certified

Design’N’Buy is proud to announce that its two employees recently became certified Magento developers.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an endeavor to promote learning and training of its in-house team and to expand its panorama of work, Design’N’Buy is proud to announce that its two employees recently became certified Magento developers.Magento certified professionals are not like pebbles on the beach that are found in abundance. They are like diamonds - rare and valuable. That’s because of the high level of competitiveness of the certifications, and the benefits associated with them.Design’N’Buy completely believes in that philosophy. “The skills of any developer, sitting for the certification exam, are rigorously tested. But then again - Magento is known for singling out the very best Magento experts. We are happy to slowly build a team that can cater to high-end clients due to in-house expertise,” says Nidhi Agarwal, CEO of Design’N’Buy.There are broadly four types of certifications offered by Magento: Front End Developer Certification, Certified Developer, Magento Certified Solution Specialist, and Certified Developer Plus. The Design’N’Buy employees are Magento 2.3 certified associate developers.A pioneer in the W2P technology, Design’N’Buy specializes in not only tailoring the software to suit different business requirements but also creating a platform that is easy-to-adopt and fully scalable for every business.Since Design’N’Buy works extensively with eCommerce printers, brokers, and manufacturers, having a Magento certified development team seemed like a natural step.“Given our varied target audience and nature of the business, it is important to constantly upgrade our offerings not just as a company but also as individual professionals. Having two Magento 2.3 certified associate developers in the team is certainly going to open new avenues for growth for us and boost our market value,” adds Agarwal.If you would like to know about the web-to-print technology, ways to choose the right tech support for your business and defining a go-to-market strategy, then we will love to have a chat with you. In addition to this, we can also do a personalized demo for you to understand better.Write to us at inquiry@designnbuy.com or simply book your personalized demo here.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Design ‘N’ BuyDesign' ‘N’ Buy is a leading web-to-print solutions provider that serves clients across the globe, including B2B and B2C printing businesses, marketing organizations, trade printers, and print brokers.The USP of the company lies in offering customized and tailored solutions to customers who want to sell personalized products, ranging from t-shirts, photo books, mugs, signs, banners, business cards, flyers and more online.Design ‘N’ Buy takes pride in being not just a solutions provider but a technology partner of its clients. For more details, please head to www.designnbuy.com or write on inquiry@designnbuy.com.



