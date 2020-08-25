Midland 1031 Launches Its New Website and Client Portal

Midland 1031 has launched a brand new website to simplify the user experience while navigating the information efficiently throughout the site.

Midland 1031 is hoping to simplify the user experience. With a clean, simple design, users will be able to navigate the information they’re looking for more efficiently throughout the site.” — Theresa Knower, CES®

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland 1031 has launched a brand new website! Previously, Midland 1031’s content was a part of its parent company’s website, Midland Trust. With their new website, Midland 1031 is hoping to simplify the user experience. With a clean, simple design, users will be able to navigate the information they’re looking for more efficiently throughout the site.

The new Midland 1031 website will also be linked to the recently released 1031 Portal that gives clients access to their exchange account balance, copies of exchange documentation, and copies of the closing statements & transactions that have been completed. The Portal also allows clients to securely upload confidential documents for their dedicated Midland 1031 Exchange Officer.

Several media resources will be available on the new Midland 1031 website as well, including the newly released Midland Pulse video podcast series. Midland Pulse sessions are offered on Midland 1031’s website in both video and podcast formats to accommodate listeners’ and viewers’ preferences. Pulse sessions are also available on iTunes for free. Pulse sessions will cover a broad range of topics within the 1031 and real estate industries.

Cornerstone content will still be available on the new website. Midland 1031 will continue to offer the 1031 Exchange Guide, Capital Gains Calculator, 1031 Cheat Sheet, and a thorough form that allows you to start your exchange directly on-site.

If you are interested in learning more about 1031 exchanges or are ready to start the process, Midland 1031’s new website is the place to be! Browse for more information, call one of their exchange specialists, or schedule a video chat!

If you’re in the real estate industry, Midland 1031 offers multiple tools to educate your staff and clients. Along with the printable downloads and existing media, Midland allows you to schedule a 1031 educational office presentation or webinar for your team and clients.

About Midland 1031

Midland1031 is a Qualified Intermediary (QI) for 1031 Exchanges. With over 40 years of combined experience, and two Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff, Midland 1031 has the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist clients with their exchanges. Midland 1031 is a proud member of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA) and has facilitated exchanges across the US, ranging from under $100K to over $10M.

About Midland 1031