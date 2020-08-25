Ellie Prohan to Spin for a Cause at Forbes Forb(es) The Culture’s #CultureTalks Special Edition

DJ Ellie Prohan will spin for a cause for Forbes #CultureTalks

Rising star Ellie Prohan will curate especially for Forbes a DJ set helping raise money for social justice charities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Prohan, West London DJ, presenter today announced her upcoming participation to Forbes’ Special Edition of For(bes) The Culture’s #CultureTalks on 7 September 2020, entitled When The Music Stops: A #CultureTalks Special Edition. Ellie Prohan will spin for a cause during Forbes’s DJ For a Cause virtual event, curating an exclusive set to raise money for Until Freedom organisation.

For(bes) The Culture’s #CultureTalks is a curation of virtual specialty talks every Monday on Instagram Live with business leaders and culture drivers centered on the topics and issues affecting young trailblazers of color.

During When The Music Stops: A #CultureTalks Special Edition, Ellie Prohan will spin a set of Hip Hop RNB UK Sounds and Afrobeat for Until Freedom, a charity close to her heart.

It is Ellie Prohan’s first participation to For(bes) The Culture’s #CultureTalks, and follows the recent release of her EnGayged playlist with GAY TIMES. In a short span, Ellie's career has grown from strength to strength, organising charity events for world mental health day, starting a club night for the LGBTQIA+ community, creating a series of DJ showcase nights and starting her own cultural discovery show Eat, Dance, Discover in 2020.

“Being a gay middle eastern woman I am already in the minority, growing up I never had anyone I could look up to who represented me and my sexuality in the media or music industry. For our future generations it's vital that we as minorities and our allies speak up about injustices surrounding inequality and encourage progressive change in the way people of colour, the Black community and immigrants are viewed and treated in society today. I’m super excited to be DJing for Forbes and raising money for Until Freedom” said Ellie Prohan.

For(bes) The Culture’s #CultureTalks aims at creating equitable pathways for e(lit)e Black & brown professionals, since 2017. As a highly talented gay middle eastern woman, the importance of being an active representation within the music and entertainment industry is of upmost importance to Ellie.

Tune in here to follow For(bes) The Culture’s #CultureTalks and attend Ellie Prohan’s DJ set for When The Music Stops: A #CultureTalks Special Edition. Ellie Prohan’s DJ set will start on 7 September 2020 at 9pm BST/4pm EST.

For more information about Ellie Prohan, please visit her page www.instagram.com/ellieprohan

About Ellie Prohan

Hailing from West London the DJ and Presenter, Ellie Prohan, has fast cemented her name in the industry. Raised in a single mother Persian household, Ellie outplayed the odds by coming out with her sexuality and pursued her dream of being an International DJ. In a short span, Ellie has organised charity events for world mental health day, started a club night for the LGBTQIA+ community, created a series of DJ showcase nights and started her own cultural discovery show Eat, Dance, Discover.

Ellie’s energy and charismatic personality makes her perfect for presenting, having interviewed the likes of Ari Lennox, Princess Nokia, Waka Flocka, Stefflon Don, Shaggy, Snoh Aalegra, amongst many more to hosting the primetime Happy Hour show daily 5-7pm on award winning female led station Foundation FM.

Ellies has captivated crowds from London to New York as well as an impressive festival circuit. Championed by brands such as Nike, Milk Makeup, JD, Bumble, Puma and Flannels to name a few.

You can hear Ellie as one of the voices to The Apple Music 1 List show for London. The show is based on Apple Music’s The Apple Music 1 List playlist, showcasing the world’s best new music.

As a highly talented gay middle eastern woman, the importance of being an active representation within the music and entertainment industry is of upmost importance to Ellie. As her ambitious career continues to grow from strength to strength, Ellie Prohan is one to watch.