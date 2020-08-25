Middlesex Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303622
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 at 2340 hours
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Woodbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 6458
WEATHER: Cloudy, Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Betty Sawyer
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 24th 2020 at approximately 11:40 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Woodbury Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle crash in the vicinity of 6401 RTE 14 in Woodbury. This crash involved only 1 vehicle and was not witnessed. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Betty Sawyer of Plainfield Vermont. Sawyer was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sawyer was traveling south on RTE 14 at an unknown speed in Woodbury Vermont. The vehicle traveled off the roadway impacting a pole and flipped the car on its side.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648