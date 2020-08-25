Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A303622                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191         

 

DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 at 2340 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Woodbury         

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 6458

WEATHER: Cloudy, Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Betty Sawyer

AGE: 55    

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 24th 2020 at approximately 11:40 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Woodbury Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle crash in the vicinity of 6401 RTE 14 in Woodbury. This crash involved only 1 vehicle and was not witnessed. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Betty Sawyer of Plainfield Vermont. Sawyer was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sawyer was traveling south on RTE 14 at an unknown speed in Woodbury Vermont. The vehicle traveled off the roadway impacting a pole and flipped the car on its side.

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

