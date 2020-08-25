Middlesex Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 at 2340 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Woodbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 6458

WEATHER: Cloudy, Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Betty Sawyer

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 24th 2020 at approximately 11:40 PM Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and Woodbury Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle crash in the vicinity of 6401 RTE 14 in Woodbury. This crash involved only 1 vehicle and was not witnessed. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Betty Sawyer of Plainfield Vermont. Sawyer was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sawyer was traveling south on RTE 14 at an unknown speed in Woodbury Vermont. The vehicle traveled off the roadway impacting a pole and flipped the car on its side.

