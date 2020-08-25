Rutland Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403072

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020 / 0256 hours

LOCATION: Mac’s Convenience Store / Business Route 4, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Burglary / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Tonia L. Webster

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

ACCUSED: Ashleigh N. Rounds

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 13, 2020, at approximately 0256 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a glass breakage, cash register and cooler motion alarm at the Mac’s Convenience Store, located on Business Route 4, in the Town of Rutland.

The Rutland City Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the alarm was reported and located two female subjects walking in the area of the train tracks behind the store. The females were detained and identified as Tonia L. Webster and Ashleigh N. Rounds.

Troopers later viewed store video showing video of a subject wearing the same outfit as Webster in the store taking items and leaving with the same bag that Webster was in possession of when she was located after the incident. The video showed the subject wearing the same outfit as Webster taking items from the store that coincided with items found in Webster’s bag. Webster was later taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town. While Rounds was detained, it was also discovered that she had an active warrant for her arrest, and she was also transported to the State Police Barracks.

Webster was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on September 21, 2020 to answer to the charge of burglary.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.