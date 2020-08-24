TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Commitment March “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks”

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to announce on Friday, August 28, 2020, the Commitment March: “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” along with other First Amendment demonstrations, will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 12:00 am to 11:59 pm :

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street, NW to 23 rd Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 12 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

H Street from 12 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

K Street from 12 th Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

17 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

16 th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

12 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3 rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

23 rd Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 23 rd Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 23 rd Street, NW to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

20 th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21 st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 18 th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to 21 st Street, NW

D Street from 18 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Madison Street from 3 rd Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:00 am to 11:59 pm: (If safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence).

Independence Avenue, SW from 14 th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

23 rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge

Henry Bacon Drive, NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Constitution Avenue from 12 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Maine Avenue, SW will be closed at I-395 to all westbound traffic

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only

18 th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17 th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

16 th Street, NW from L Street to I Street, NW

15 th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

14 th Street, NW from L Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13 th Street, NW from L Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 11 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from L Street, NW to H Street, NW

I Street, NW from 12 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

H Street, NW from 12 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

G Street from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

F Street, NW from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

E Street, NW from 12 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

D Street, NW from 17 th Street to 18 th Street

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW and 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted Emergency No Parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the Emergency No Parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

*Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the DC Department of Transportation also want to remind motorists in the area of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.