Code-Red for Couples During Pandemic: Dr. Michael Dadson Advises Balancing Time Spent Together, Apart
Divorce Rates Surge as Couples Around the World Reinvent Domestic Normalcy Following COVID-19 Pandemic
Try to be kind and empathetic, try not to trigger your partner, and try to phrase your complaints politely, as requests, not as criticism of your partner.”LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia. Dr. Dadson primarily counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.
Divorce rates spiking worldwide
Since early 2020, divorce rates have been rising, even doubling and tripling, in countries around the world, seemingly a direct or indirect result of local COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Couples and families who struggled with interpersonal conflicts pre-pandemic have found themselves isolated in close quarters with one another, intensifying rifts.
Dr. Michael Dadson states:
“The year 2020 has been a difficult time to be in any couple and it can be a code-red for couples who were already having difficulties in their relationships before COVID-19 hampered our ability to conduct our daily lives.”
Studies have suggested that basic issues such as unevenly divided domestic chores within a couple can be aggravating enough to increase the likelihood of divorce, particularly in heterosexual married couples, possibly due to traditional expectations in modern times.
Dr. Dadson advises:
“Try to be kind and empathetic, try not to trigger your partner, and try to phrase your complaints politely, as requests, not as criticism of your partner. Couples counselling can be extremely helpful if conflicts are becoming entrenched.”
No end is anticipated for the rise in divorce; furthermore, with bad weather conditions imminent in British Columbia, couples who were able to enjoy outdoor summer activities either together or separately will soon be back inside the home.
Dr. Michael Dadson advises couples to make “couple-time” together … and have some time apart
Says Dadson:
“I would definitely recommend to anyone living together as a couple: try to create some special time together that is not part of your usual daily household routine. Just as importantly, be sure to take some personal time apart from your partner. “
Dr. Michael Dadson’s certifications include:
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
• Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.
Langley, B.C.
Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy
Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com
Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
