Chief Justice Beasley Extends Emergency Directives 2-6, 8, 18, and 22

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order today extending and modifying several emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order extends Emergency Directives 2–6 and 8, and modifies and extends Emergency Directives 18 and 22. The order expires on September 22.

“These emergency directives are crucial to ensuring that our court system continues to administer justice while protecting the health and safety of court officials, court personnel, and the public,” said Chief Justice Beasley.

The extended emergency directives are as follows:

Emergency Directive 2 - Clerks of superior court are required post a notice at the entrance to every court facility in their county directing that any person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse.

Emergency Directive 3 - Hearings and other court proceedings can be conducted remotely using audio or video conferencing.

Emergency Directive 4 – Courthouse access may be restricted to those who have business to conduct in the building.

Emergency Directive 5 – Most notary requirements are waived.

Emergency Directive 6 - Service required by Rule 5 may be made electronically on a party or a party’s attorney.

Emergency Directive 8 - Magistrates must continue to perform marriages, although hours may be restricted and appointments may be required.

Emergency Directive 18 – Landlords must file an affidavit confirming compliance with the Federal CARES Act in any residential eviction for nonpayment.

Emergency Directive 22 - Senior resident superior court judges are required to submit plans for the resumption of jury trials no later than September 30.

Read the full emergency directive for more details.

