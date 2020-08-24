Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,491 in the last 365 days.

EASY Air enhanced to help customers meet reporting requirements

Going beyond submitting applications, the DNR’s EASY Air team enhanced the online permit application system by adding the ability for companies to complete start of construction and start of operation reporting requirements.

In response to customer requests, companies can now notify DNR electronically of the dates when

  • construction or modification starts, and
  • operation starts after construction or modifications are complete.

This new feature helps companies comply with standard construction permit conditions online instead of on paper. After a permit is issued in EASY Air, a construction permit Responsible Official for the company simply needs to open the start of construction and start of operation submittal types for the permit, select the startup dates, and submit the reports. It’s expected to save facilities time and effort, making it easier and cheaper to submit startup dates for construction and operation.

The system will prompt for these two forms to be completed on your dashboard for each new or amended construction permit that is issued.  This includes permits that were issued since the system went live on December 5, 2019.  If you have already submitted the paper forms for permits issued previously that are appearing on your dashboard, please resubmit the date in EASY to remove the reporting requirement or call us and we can assist you with the process.

If you are interested in trying out this new feature in EASY Air, click here to view the user’s guide or go to the E-Air Services page, http://iowadnr.gov/eairservices, and click on "What Instructions Are Available?" and "Start of Construction/Start of Operation Notice Entry". Paper forms will continue to be accepted and will be entered into EASY Air by DNR Air Quality staff.

If you have any questions on completing the form or the requirements, please contact Corey Detter, Environmental Engineer, at 515-725-9517 or corey.detter@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

EASY Air enhanced to help customers meet reporting requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.