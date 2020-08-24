EASY Air enhanced to help customers meet reporting requirements

Going beyond submitting applications, the DNR’s EASY Air team enhanced the online permit application system by adding the ability for companies to complete start of construction and start of operation reporting requirements.

In response to customer requests, companies can now notify DNR electronically of the dates when

construction or modification starts, and

operation starts after construction or modifications are complete.

This new feature helps companies comply with standard construction permit conditions online instead of on paper. After a permit is issued in EASY Air, a construction permit Responsible Official for the company simply needs to open the start of construction and start of operation submittal types for the permit, select the startup dates, and submit the reports. It’s expected to save facilities time and effort, making it easier and cheaper to submit startup dates for construction and operation.

The system will prompt for these two forms to be completed on your dashboard for each new or amended construction permit that is issued. This includes permits that were issued since the system went live on December 5, 2019. If you have already submitted the paper forms for permits issued previously that are appearing on your dashboard, please resubmit the date in EASY to remove the reporting requirement or call us and we can assist you with the process.

If you are interested in trying out this new feature in EASY Air, click here to view the user’s guide or go to the E-Air Services page, http://iowadnr.gov/ eairservices, and click on "What Instructions Are Available?" and "Start of Construction/Start of Operation Notice Entry". Paper forms will continue to be accepted and will be entered into EASY Air by DNR Air Quality staff.

If you have any questions on completing the form or the requirements, please contact Corey Detter, Environmental Engineer, at 515-725-9517 or corey.detter@dnr.iowa.gov.