Mountz Torque Recognized as 2020 Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for the 7th Year in a Row
Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialist ®, has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group for the seventh consecutive year.
It’s an accolade that comes from the most important critics, our employees.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialist ®, has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group for the seventh consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
— Brad Mountz, President and CEO of Mountz Torque
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”
"Our highly motivated, team-oriented employees and their contributions in generating and maintaining a positive culture at Mountz is the reason we were selected for this prestigious award honoring Silicon Valley’s top workplaces," said Brad Mountz, President and CEO of Mountz Torque. "It’s an accolade that comes from the most important critics, our employees. As a family-centered company, we create and promote opportunities for our employees to grow and innovate throughout their careers. Being named a Top Workplace for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to our employees for their exemplary commitment and aptitude."
Navigating the pandemic created many unique challenges for Mountz. We were able to quickly mobilize and have our employees working from home. Our employees adapted to a new way of working and create innovative solutions like launching a product demo studio to allow customers to connect with Mountz for a full product demo experience. We created an online torque webinar education program to provide supportive training material for our customers.
While 80% of our workforce worked from home, we had dedicated manufacturing, warehouse, and service teams working in the office every day to support our customers. As en essential business, Mountz delivered over 1000 tools to a General Motor's facility in Indiana in just 3 days to ensure they could start production on time for life-saving ventilators back in April of this year.
The Bay Area News Group selected Mountz, Inc. as one of the top small businesses to work for in the Bay Area for seven consecutive years (2014 - 2020). The list was published in the Sunday, August 23rd edition of Bay Area News Group’s affiliate publications, including The Mercury News, and is available online.
Chris Morris
Mountz Inc.
+1 408-292-2214
email us here