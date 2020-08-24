Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,484 in the last 365 days.

2020-08-24 08:11:22.89 $209,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket Sold in Clinton

2020-08-24 08:11:22.89

Story Photo

One of two jackpot winning tickets from the Missouri Lottery’s Aug. 9 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Casey’s General Store, 1100 S. 2nd St., in Clinton. The $418,000 jackpot was split equally between the two winning tickets, making each ticket worth $209,000. The prize from the Clinton ticket was claimed by Jack McClure of Deepwater and April Bernard of Harrisonville.

The second jackpot ticket from the Aug. 9 drawing was sold in Wright City. The winning numbers that night were:  5, 24, 29, 30, and 37.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $110,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Henry County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Henry County retailers received more than $306,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $873,000 went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-08-24 08:11:22.89 $209,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket Sold in Clinton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.