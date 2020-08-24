SAMOA, August 24 - (MFAT); Samoa is involved in a number of trade arrangements in pursuit of facilitating trade, particularly access of Samoa’s exports in overseas markets and secure development support to address trade related challenges and enhance competitiveness in international markets.

A workshop on Trade Arrangements that Samoa is involved in will be held on the 26 – 27 August 2020 at the TATTE Convention Centre. The objectives of the workshop are to raise awareness and inform stakeholders of existing trade arrangements for Samoa; and consider Samoa’s trade interests, opportunities and challenges associated with trade arrangements, to inform discussions with Samoa’s key trading partners.

The workshop will include presentations on the Pacific Island Countries Trade Agreement (PICTA); the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER Plus); the World Trade Organization; EU-Pacific Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (EU-Pacific EPA); the United Kingdom – Pacific Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (UK-Pacific IEPA); bilateral trade interests and challenges; trade promotion activities.

To participate, please register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade by Tuesday 25 August 2020 at 3pm with Ms Terozita Uitime terozita@mfat.gov.ws or telephone 21171.

