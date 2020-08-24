Northwest Correctional Complex Hosts Drive-Thru Career Fair

UNION CITY – As many prepare alternative approaches to hosting events, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is making the application more accessible to residents in West Tennessee. The Department will host its first Drive-Thru Career Fair at the Obion County Library in Union City on August 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Recruiters from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) will be on site to discuss job opportunities at the facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee.

The Drive-Thru Career Fair will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines by allowing interested applicants to remain in their cars at a safe distance. Interested applicants will still have the opportunity to speak with a human resources professional in person to answer questions about employment with TDOC.

NWCX Human Resource Manager, Erica Stray, said she got the idea after networking with other employers in surrounding counties. “We have immediate openings for correctional officer positions and we will have our partners from Aramark and Centurion, who provide services within the facility, present to take job applications as well,” Stray said. “Interested applicants should bring their resumes. Anyone interested in completing the application and returning it at a later date should bring copies of their social security cards, driver’s license and proof of education in order to receive an application packet to complete and return.”

WHAT: TDOC Drive-Thru Career Fair WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020; 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. WHERE: Obion County Library Parking Lot, 1221 Reelfoot Avenue, Union City, Tennessee

The NWCX tent will be set up in the side parking lot of the Obion County Library. For more information visit our website at www.tn.gov.correction.