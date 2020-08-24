St. Albans Barracks//LSA
CASE# 20A203732
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 – 0903 hours
LOCATION: Old Dock Road
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Krystie Dumont
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 24, 2020 at approximately 0903 hours the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole causing damage, in which the operator fled the scene. The vehicle was found inoperable approximately a half mile down the road at a convenient store with significant damage to the passenger’s side front end. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was Krystie Dumont (DOB:8/24/20) at the time of the crash. Dumont was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 10/13/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/13/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NO
