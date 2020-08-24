Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,458 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

                                                                                                                                                   PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A203732

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 –  0903 hours

LOCATION: Old Dock Road

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED: Krystie Dumont

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On August 24, 2020 at approximately 0903 hours the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole causing damage, in which the operator fled the scene. The vehicle was found inoperable approximately a half mile down the road at a convenient store with significant damage to the passenger’s side front end. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was Krystie Dumont (DOB:8/24/20) at the time of the crash. Dumont was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 10/13/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/13/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.