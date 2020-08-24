St. Albans Barracks//LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A203732

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 – 0903 hours

LOCATION: Old Dock Road

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Krystie Dumont

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 24, 2020 at approximately 0903 hours the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole causing damage, in which the operator fled the scene. The vehicle was found inoperable approximately a half mile down the road at a convenient store with significant damage to the passenger’s side front end. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was Krystie Dumont (DOB:8/24/20) at the time of the crash. Dumont was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 10/13/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/13/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.