Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,458 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020 0951

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 MM 84/8

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24th 2020 at approximately 0951 hours Troopers

with assistance of the Thetford Police Department, responded to multiple reports

from concerned motorists of a vehicle operating erratically on I-91 southbound

in Thetford. The operator was reported to be unable to hold their own lane and

traveling at approximately 40 MPH. Troopers located the vehicle which was

observed to be traveling between the lanes and onto both shoulders of the

roadway. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle traveled

off the west side of the roadway and into the woods. The operator of the vehicle

was found to be having a diabetic episode and was transported to DHMC by Upper

Valley Ambulance for treatment. The operator was uninjured and the vehicle was

in operable condition with minor front end damage. Troopers would like to thank

the concerned motorists that reported this incident which led to the operator

receiving quick medical treatment.   

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Complaint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.