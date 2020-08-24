St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#:802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020 0951

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 MM 84/8

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24th 2020 at approximately 0951 hours Troopers

with assistance of the Thetford Police Department, responded to multiple reports

from concerned motorists of a vehicle operating erratically on I-91 southbound

in Thetford. The operator was reported to be unable to hold their own lane and

traveling at approximately 40 MPH. Troopers located the vehicle which was

observed to be traveling between the lanes and onto both shoulders of the

roadway. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle traveled

off the west side of the roadway and into the woods. The operator of the vehicle

was found to be having a diabetic episode and was transported to DHMC by Upper

Valley Ambulance for treatment. The operator was uninjured and the vehicle was

in operable condition with minor front end damage. Troopers would like to thank

the concerned motorists that reported this incident which led to the operator

receiving quick medical treatment.