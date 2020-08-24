St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Complaint
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404356
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020 0951
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 MM 84/8
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24th 2020 at approximately 0951 hours Troopers
with assistance of the Thetford Police Department, responded to multiple reports
from concerned motorists of a vehicle operating erratically on I-91 southbound
in Thetford. The operator was reported to be unable to hold their own lane and
traveling at approximately 40 MPH. Troopers located the vehicle which was
observed to be traveling between the lanes and onto both shoulders of the
roadway. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle traveled
off the west side of the roadway and into the woods. The operator of the vehicle
was found to be having a diabetic episode and was transported to DHMC by Upper
Valley Ambulance for treatment. The operator was uninjured and the vehicle was
in operable condition with minor front end damage. Troopers would like to thank
the concerned motorists that reported this incident which led to the operator
receiving quick medical treatment.