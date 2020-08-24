Fatal Auto Vs. Pedestrian near Helper, Utah

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Monday August 24, 2020

On Sunday: 23 August 2020. At approximately 1:10 PM a westbound pickup truck struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound on SR 6 in the emergency lane, this was near mile marker 233. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck failed to remain on scene. A UHP trooper located a truck with extensive damage consistent with front passenger side collision/impact. This was approximately five miles east of the scene. The UHP trooper made a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver admitted they accidentally hit the pedestrian. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. The deceased was identified as James Wallberg, 60 years old of Caronville, Utah.

posted 1 hour ago